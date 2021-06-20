Julio César Chávez said goodbye to boxing in his native land. Your son lost to an MMA fighter

Darío Pérez

The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara last night lived the goodbye of Julio Cesar Chavez to boxing, with an exhibition fight before Hector Camacho Jr., son of “Macho” Camacho, one of the great rivals of the Aztec myth.

Chávez, about to turn 59, and Héctor Camacho Jr., a professional fighter until 2019, saw each other in a four-round exhibition with a helmet, continuing the tradition of rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. Even having a high age for high-level sport, actions of beautiful execution were seen by a Chávez who presented a better physical form than that of his younger rival, somewhat meaty.

Who had, retained: the center of the ring was the Mexican, who threw dangerous hooks (some after the end of the assault, that the rogue is not lost either) and Camacho, on occasions, had to opt for the grip. The climax came when, after a muddled conclusion of the third round, with mutual blows out of time and exchange of words, Chávez took off his helmet, asking for a bare-faced farewell.

Neither the doctors nor his corner, and even the rival, were willing to allow it, given the myth’s recent health problems; Julio, you got too high. At least, «Canelo» Álvarez climbed to the Aztec corner, one more from the Chávez team. An emotional ending, with Chávez giving everything he had by hitting Camacho.

In the semi-background match of the event, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (52-6-1, 34 KO), who had spent a kilo in the generous agreed weight, fought against Anderson Silva (2-1, 1 KO). Silva, 46, is a mixed martial arts myth with two previous boxing matches, in 1998 and 2005. With the exception of a few loose blows, Chávez again disappointed in the ring as well, taking predictable blows, a few too detached. from others and looking, on many occasions, the athlete a decade older than his rival.

Silva dominated in general the issues of the fight, remember, sanctioned as an official fight, in part because the son of the legend showed fatigue from before the middle of the eight agreed rounds. The Brazilian did not struggle in a discipline that belonged to his opponent, a Chávez Jr. who should consider his future in the world of boxing, a comment that analysts have been making for five years. The cards were favorable to the Spider (77-75, 75-77 and 77-75, split decision), who in all fairness achieved, sixteen years after his last appearance, his second triumph as a professional boxer.

Omar Chavez (38-6-1, 25 KO), another of the night’s star’s sons, was fighting eight rounds at middleweight against Ramon Alvarez (28-8-3, 16 KO), Canelo’s brother. After two previous clashes between the two athletes with an illustrious name, it was the tiebreaker. An even fight, which was marked by a head clash in the fourth round that opened a huge gap at the end of Chávez’s brow. He had to be more aware of the abundant blood that flowed than of his defense, and was hit with great precision by Álvarez in the sixth round. The doctor went upstairs to examine the wounded man, from whose face blood was now literally gushing out.

Incomprehensibly, the seventh and eighth rounds were played, totally marked by the aforementioned cut suffered by Omar Chávez. The scores were 80-73, 79-73 and 80-72 in favor of Ramón Álvarez, too wide and highly conditioned by a cut that should have stopped the actions.