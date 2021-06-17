Julio César Chávez reveals the reason why he will fight with Héctor “Camacho” Jr

A few days before the exhibition fight between the Mexican, Julio Cesar Chavez, and the Puerto Rican, Hector Camacho Jr, the “Grand Champion” revealed the real reason why she agreed to face him.

During the press conference, Julio Cesar Chavez, revealed the reason why he decided to do the fight with Camacho Jr, same that made it clear that it is not for money.

“It was a sad day for me (the death of Héctor Camacho), I tried to contact the family to go to the wake, they told me it was very serious. And suddenly, well, God took him away. I accepted this exhibition in his memory, I did not accept it for money, I accepted it because I have great affection and respect for Macho CamachoHe explained.

True to style, Julio Cesar Chavez, he mentioned yes Camacho Jr He hits him very hard, his father will come down from heaven to scold him.

“I am sure that from heaven he will tell his son, if you hit him hard July I’m going to come to you and I’m going to fuck you, wey ”, he concluded.

Show Player