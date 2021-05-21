Julio César Chávez promises to give a fuck to the son of “Macho” Camacho

The last exhibition fight of Julio Cesar Chavez is very close to being realized, therefore, the “Grand Champion” is working hard to reach the lawsuit with the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho, likewise, the aztec promises to give a fuck to his rival next June 19.

During one of the training sessions, Julio Cesar Chavez, warned his rival that he would receive a beating, with it, the “Grand Champion”, heats the spirits for their fight against the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho.

In the video you can see July hitting the sack and in passing he sent a message to his rival: “That’s the fuck I’m going to hit the Machito Camacho “, can be heard in the audio.

Even in various interviews, Julio Cesar Chavez, taking the fight with the Puerto Rican very seriously: This preparation has cost me a lot of work because it is totally different, I have taken it very seriously.

It should be remembered that this will be the last fight of Julio Cesar Chavez, same that will happen on June 19 in Guadalajara.

Show Player