Julio César Chávez on his sons’ careers: “They disappointed me. If they don’t prepare thoroughly, I’d rather they retire”

This past Saturday, the Great Mexican Champion, Julio César Chávez, made an exhibition fight against the son of Macho Camacho, whom he managed to beat at the Jalisco Stadium to the joy of the Mexican fans who vibrated in the stands and from their homes.

However, not everything was rosy, since on the same evening the two sons of the Mexican legend, Julio César Chávez Jr. and Omar Chávez, fought and both were defeated, the first against former UFC champion Anderson Silva and the second before the brother of ‘Canelo’, Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez.

The defeats fell like a bucket of cold water to the great Julio César Chávez that immediately fell to his children: «I prefer that they retire and already the chingada. If they are not going to prepare thoroughly, what is the use?.

“I am very disappointed in Julio and Omar, because they did not take things seriously”, added and closed: “Seeing my children fight the way they fought, I didn’t like it. Do you understand me?”

The one who was present at the farewell of the Sinaloan from the exhibition matches, was of course Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez who, in addition to seeing his brother, enjoyed the fight of the Mexican legend.

“Thank you, Canelo, here is the best Mexican fighter today and possibly in history.”Chávez said at the end of the fight with Álvarez present in the ring. “The comparisons are not good. Canelo has everything he has based on effort, perseverance and discipline. With all the respect you deserve, you are a great fighter, you bastard ”.

