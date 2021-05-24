Julio César Chávez Jr will seek revenge against Canelo

A few weeks after I step into the ring Julio César Chávez jr, already plans his next boxing moves, one of them is looking for the rematch against the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

According to own words Julio César Chávez jr, sHis plans for this year include two more fights, one of those he wishes to happen before Canelo.

“I’m sure it will be a better fight, I think I could defeat Canelo. First I have to get over Silva more than anything. After Silva, I am thinking of one more fight, then I’ll be ready to face Canelo“, He said JC Chávez jr.

It should be remembered that both already faced each other in 2017, being Canelo the absolute winner of the contest.

For now, Julio Cesar Chavez is training for his June 19 fight against Anderson Silva, said meeting will take place in Guadalajara Jalisco.

Show Player