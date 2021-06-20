Julio César Chávez Jr.’s Humiliating Loss to MMA Legend Anderson Silva

In a controversial fight at the Jalisco Stadium to fire the great Mexican boxing champion, Julio César Chávez, the MMA legend and great UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, 46, returned to the ring and won in a controversial decision divided by 77-75, 77-75 and 75-77 to Chávez Jr. Clearly, “the spider” should have won by unanimous decision, since the Brazilian showed a total commitment and cleared all kinds of doubts.

Throughout the eight rounds, Silva, who was returning to boxing after 16 years, was more comfortable in the ring and appeared to have more experience with gloves than the son of the Mexican legend. For his part, Chávez Jr, who had already failed in the peso, for which he had to pay a $ 100,000 fine, had an opaque performance.

In the first two rounds Silva had to adapt to boxing and withstand the onslaught of Chávez Jr, who endured with great speed in the movements, but without connecting counterattacks. The former MMA was even warned by the judge as he tried to connect some elbows and knees, banned punches in the box, but little by little he stopped and understood the way in which he would have to face the son of the Mexican boxing legend.

Aggressive, fast and strong, the Brazilian took the initiative from the 3rd round and could be superior with more enthusiasm than technique. During the seventh round, the face of the son of the legend was reddened by a small cut and although he managed to level the fight a bit, it no longer reached him, the defeat was consummated.

“I feel very happy, when I started training I told my coach that I wanted to do this and I needed to try my boxing, earn respect. I respect all of you, you are a great audience and I want to thank you for being here “Silva declared when the fight ended.

“I think I fell short in throwing punches, I let him do his fight, sometimes he took me to the ropes, he did his job, but I think he did not win the fight, by far a draw”Chávez Jr. claimed for his part.

And closed: «I was doing my fight, the cut affected me, but at no time did I feel that he dominated the fight to win it. I’m ready for whoever it is, I don’t think he beat me, because the fight was very even “.

