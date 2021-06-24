Julio César Chávez Jr rules out retirement and announces a new fight for September

It seems that the boxing career of Julio César Chávez Jr She is still more alive than ever, this despite the fact that her father mentioned that it was better to think about retirement after losing to the Brazilian, Anderson Silva, that’s why the Jr confirmed a new fight for the month of September.

After receiving several criticisms for his loss to Anderson Silva, Julio César Chávez Jr ruled out retirement and made it clear that his career is more alive than ever, therefore, he announced a new fight in the coming months.

Through some videos on his Instagram account, July, confirmed that he will have a new fight for the month of September, with that, he ruled out a boxing retirement.

It is worth mentioning that his father at the end of the weekend’s billboard, spoke loud and clear about his children’s future, which asked them to hang up their gloves.

But, this seems that it did not affect the Jr and it will continue in force in boxing, for now there are no more details about who will be the rival, much less the place of the fight, only that it is scheduled for September.

Show Player