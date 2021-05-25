Julio César Chávez Jr responds to Anderson Silva and promises to give him a fuck

A few days before the fight between, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and the Brazilian, Anderson Silva, the Mexican responded to your opponent’s messageshey assured that give him a fuck in their meeting on June 19.

Through a video posted on his Instagram account, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, he sent a message to his rival, Anderson Silva, But, he promised to beat him up.

“Everything I do to hit Silva, we’re going to give him a shit“, He said Jr in the video posted on his Instagram.

It should be remembered that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr he is training in the Nevado de Colima with his father and brother Omar.

The Chávez Dynasty will be appearing in Guadalajara Jalisco, next June 19.

