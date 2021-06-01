Julio César Chávez Jr promises knockout over Anderson Silva

A few days before the confrontation between the Mexican takes place, Julio César Chávez Jr, and the Brazilian, Anderson Silva, The Aztec mentioned that he expects a tough and difficult rival, but that the possibility of knock him out she’s very tall.

In interview for MMA Figthing, Julio César Chávez, mentioned that Anderson Silva will put soul and heart in his meeting, but, that the possibility of knocking him out is very high.

“I think the knockout is a great possibility in that fight.. Because it’s 180 pounds that was agreed to in the contract, on the day of the fight, we’ll both go up 190 or 200, so it’s a heavyweight fight. I don’t know how he can take my blows. I feel like I can knock him out. I don’t trust a single hit, but take it down, go to the body and head and I think I have a good chance of knocking him out “, He explained, Chávez jr.

In the end, Chávez Jr, He mentioned that he respects Silva for what he achieved in the UFC, but, above the ring, all that ends.

“I know he is a legend. I respect that. I think it is a very interesting fight. These days, that’s the most important thing. I think it’s a very good fight, ”he concluded.

Show Player