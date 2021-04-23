Every time there is little left to enjoy the billboard where the dynasty Chavez step in the ring, for it, Julio César Chávez Jr, launched a strong promise to his father facing his fight against the ex UFC, Anderson Silva.

Julio Cesar Chavez concentrates to the maximum to face his difficult commitment before Anderson Silva, however, he knows that it is a historic night for his family.

“Always participating in an event of my dad is a pride to see him at his age, to see what he does. It’s a special night and I hope he retires from boxing watching me win. I hope to grant it to you, because father’s day is near and I want to give it to youExplained Jr.

Without a doubt, a very interesting fight that he will have Julio Cesar Chavez Jr against a complicated rival like the Brazilian, Anderson Silva.

The function will take place on June 19 in Guadalajara, the Jalisco Stadium, will witness the last contest of Julio Cesar Chavez.

