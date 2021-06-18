Julio César Chávez JR did not give the weight for his fight with Anderson Silva and will have to pay a fine

Julio César Chávez Jr. did not give the weight for the fight against Anderson Silva on his return to the ring, which will take place this Saturday, June 19, at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara. The limit agreed for the fight was 182 pounds, a figure with which “the spider” complied without problems, not the son of the Mexican legend.

“Chávez has failed to make weight with Silva. Ticked 184 pounds “Marcos Villegas, founder of Fighthub, tweeted, explaining that: “The Brazilian gave the weight and now Chávez’s team will have to pay $ 100,000.”

On the fight, Chávez Jr said that he will undoubtedly knock out Silva and criticized former MMAs because they say they approach boxing just for the money.

For his part, Silva affirms that he only wants to take advantage of the experience and have fun inside the ring. He also recognized that he loves boxing, and did not rule out competing with Roy Jones Jr, once his commitment to Julio César Chávez Junior was fulfilled.

