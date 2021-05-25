Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. affirms that he is going to knock out Anderson Silva: “It will be a beating”

If it is up to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Anderson Silva’s return to boxing will end in the worst way. Former boxing champion vows to knock out “Spider” next June 19.

According to the Aztec, the Brazilian does not have the necessary skills to beat him.

“It has all the ingredients to be an exciting fight. I think I can knock him out after round three or four. And when I get into the rhythm and I start to feel it in the ring. I think after four rounds, I’m going to get him knocked out. If he lasts longer than that, it’s going to be his fault. It will be a beating “ declared the former world boxing champion in an interview with TMZ Sports.

At 35 years old, Jr. had its boom in boxing between 2006 and 2015, when he conquered and defended the belt of the WBC. With 17 years of career, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez had 59 fights. His current record is 52-5 and 1 No Answer.

One of the greatest names in the history of the UFC, Anderson Silva He never hid his desire for a boxing career. At its peak, “Spider” always revealed his intention to face Roy Jones Jr. The rival of Mike tyson on his return to boxing last year.