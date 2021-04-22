Julio César Chávez gave his prediction between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

The great Julio Cesar Chavez It was direct when giving your forecast who will be the winner in the heavyweight title unification fight between, Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua, same that the date of the meeting is soon to be known.

Julio Cesar Chavez had a virtual encounter with Tyson Fury, with whom he shared a pleasant moment and incidentally pointed out as the winner of the lawsuit against Anthony Joshua.

“I know you are going to win in your fight with Joshua, good luck, I know you will win,” was the message he sent him. July to Fury.

While Tyson Fury, He made a request to Julio which is about going to celebrate after their respective commitments.

Julio Chavez will get into the ring in June in Guadalajara to face the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho.

