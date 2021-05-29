Julio César Chávez defended Canelo Álvarez: “He is a boy to whom nobody has given anything”

The César del Boxeo is considered the best Mexican boxer of all time and his titles in super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight endorse his career. Julio Cesar Chavez prefers not to enter into that debate and lead life calmly, while commenting on the current situation of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

Mr. Knockout wants to stay out of the controversy and let his legacy remain unsullied. That is why he leaves the debate over whether or not he is the best Mexican fighter of all time to people.

“I have never considered myself the best Mexican fighter of all time because I believe that every fighter in his time has been great. Winning championships is great, but it doesn’t give you to be the best. You are in your division, but to be the best in Mexico it is very difficult, “he told Lester Silva in an interview.

Chávez knows that Canelo is writing a golden story for Mexican boxing and he dared to defend him in the face of the criticism he receives.

“What Canelo has achieved is incredible, he is a boy to whom no one has given anything, in each fight he looks much better. He receives a lot of criticism in Mexico because people are like that, they always want to compare us, I am always the focus, that if he is better, he will be better than me ”, he declared.

He even dared to mention David Benavidez as the only fighter capable of getting Canelo into trouble in the ring. “He is the only one who has a chance,” he declared.

