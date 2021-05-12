Julio Cesar Chavez could face Manny Pacquiao

Although the “Grand Champion”, Julio César Chávez, has mentioned that against Héctor “Macho” Camacho’s son it will be the last exhibition fight he will have, rumors have arisen about a possible fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Through a video published by the ESNEWS YouTube channel, Sean Gibbons joked with the idea that Julio César Chávez and Manny Pacquiao would face off.

“Julio is fine and he wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, and I think it would be tremendous to see these two legends in the ring.”



Likewise, Gibbons explained that Julio looks in better physical shape than when he was active in boxing.

“Julio looks in great shape. He looks better now than how much he competed, “explained the boxing promoter.

