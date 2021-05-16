Julio César Chávez could face Manny Pacquiao

Although the “Great Champion”, Julio César Chávez, mentioned that before the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho will be the last exhibition fight he will ever have, rumors have surfaced about a possible fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Through a video published by the channel Youtube ESNEWS, Sean Gibbons, I joke with the idea that Julio Cesar Chavez Y Manny pacquiao face each other.

“July it’s okay and wants to fight with Manny Pacquiao, and I think it would be tremendous to see these two legends on the ring. “

Likewise, Gibbons He explained that Julio looks in better physical shape than when he was active in boxing.

“Julio looks in great shape. He looks better now than how much he competed, ”explained the boxing promoter.

