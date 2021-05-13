Julio César Chávez and Héctor Camacho / Two greats who professed respect and admiration

In 1992, Héctor ‘Macho’ Camacho and Julio César Chávez faced each other in a long-awaited duel that captured world attention. Chávez emerged victorious by winning a unanimous decision, 29 years later Chavez will face another Camacho, but this time the son of the late world champion in an exhibition fight this summer.

When this lawsuit was proposed to Chávez, he said no because Camacho was young and he is already 58 years old, but when they told him that it would be a tribute to the original ‘Macho Man’ he changed his mind and said:

“When they told me it was a tribute to ‘Macho’ Camacho, Lord, I accepted. I fought against 5 Puerto Ricans and the most talkative one was Camacho, but he never messed with my family, he never offended me, we were great friends and I have a great appreciation for him, but he is sure to get angry because of the beating I’m going to give his son ”.

Camacho, Junior said that for years he had sought to confront Chávez to avenge the defeat he gave his father, but he shared his father’s impression of Chávez. “I remember that he told me that for him Chávez is the most chingón (competent in an activity or branch of knowledge). My father had great respect and appreciation for him and that was seen in the friendship they had after their fight ”.

There is nothing better than seeing how two greats profess respect and admiration, something that not even death can undo.