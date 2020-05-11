Julio Casares confirmed that he will be a candidate for the presidency of São Paulo in the December elections. He was already taken for granted in the dispute, especially after a coalition of seven groups of advisers (now eight) has come out in favor of his name.

Julio confirmed that he will be a candidate for the blog of journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, of Grupo Globo, and reinforced in contact with THROW!:

– My candidacy is set and it doesn’t belong to me anymore. She belongs to eight groups and in the future another one that is coming – he said. – I am flattered by the support of 142 councilors, which is increasingly growing. Now we are working on the management plan, which is the most important – he amended.

This number of directors is relevant, as it represents more than half of the total of 260 who will be able to vote in December. However, not everyone will remain in the seats until then, as there will be an election for the Council in November, with 100 new terms.

A former marketing director and known to his fans mainly for his work in the first decade of the 2000s, Julio Casares is a lifetime advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Leco management. It is, in theory, the candidate of the situation. The groups that support him, however, say that this is not exactly a situation, but a coalition with different currents. This includes former president José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta, defeated by Leco in the last elections.

Who will face it?

Opposition groups to President Leco are still studying the ideal name. The main candidates are Roberto Natel, vice president split with Leco, and Marco Aurélio Cunha, football superintendent in the last winning season of the club and football director for a period in 2016, already in the Leco management.

Although it is a name of great resonance in the crowd, it is believed that Marco Aurélio may not have enough strength in the Deliberative Council to compete with the coalition of Julio Casares. He himself would only be willing to run for election if he saw any possibility of victory.

It is expected that the name of the opposition candidate will be defined by June. It is worth remembering that Leco ends his term in December and cannot be re-elected.

