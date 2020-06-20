Julio Bracho bankrupt due to the virus, without money or work | Reform

The actor of Televisa Julio Bracho He is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career as a result of the current virus and he assured that your economy personal not at its best.

This is something that not only is happening to him, since the virus has caused thousands of people economically affected.

Due to the complete pause of productions, thousands of actors have practically been unemployed right now.

That is why Julio Bracho was forced to close your acting school and a new project that would begin in April was indefinitely stopped.

It is undoubtedly a worrying topic for the actor, because right now does not generate anywhere money.

I am concerned about the fact that I cannot generate money, because there is no job, everything is stopped. I am not worried about not being active on television, what distresses me is the economy. Failing to generate money to cover expenses. «

In addition, Julio confessed that he had to fire several of their employees and started teaching online, but things did not go well at all, because he had 50 students enrolled and little by little they were decreasing.

At the beginning I was left with 75 percent of the enrollment, I had to fire some employees and we started giving some classes online, which was quite a challenge. Then we ran out of students, since the parents contacted me and told me that they had their wages reduced. ”

And as if that were not enough, he also had to sell some of your stuff to be able to pay for certain things, since they also do not have any projects on the doorstep at Televisa.

It should be mentioned that a few days ago it was also announced that the actress Violeta Isfel sold hamburgers at home.