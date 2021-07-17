Julio Baptista will coach the Valladolid subsidiary

07/16/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

Jordi Pozo

Ronaldo Nazario already has his coach for him Promises of Real Valladolid. Julio Baptista, who until now directed Youth A, has been promoted and will go to train the subsidiary of the Blanquivioleta team behind the Resignation for personal matters of Javi Baraja, who had been the coach for three seasons and had left the team in the First Division RFEF.

The decision to promote Julio Baptista comes after weeks of rumors that linked the Brazilian coach with Real Madrid’s Juvenil B. Finally, Baptista will remain in Valladolid and his position at the head of the Juvenile A will be occupied by Borja Fernández, Javi Baraja’s assistant during the last months of his time at the helm of Promesas.

There is a lot of hope placed in the figure of Julio Baptista as a coach, who a few weeks ago defined himself as a coach who likes to work with the ball and who recognized that for him preseason is “the most important moment” So what all the work that is done is “just with the ball”.