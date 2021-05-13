Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell added to UFC Fight Night on July 24

Colombian Julio Arce already has his next fight defined in the Octagon. The bantamweight will face Andre Ewell at UFC Fight Night on July 24.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting this Thursday afternoon.

Maple, has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four bouts. July comes from losing front Hakeem dawodu by decision divided into UFC 244. Before that fight, he knocked out Julian Erosa on UFC Brasilia. The Colombian based in New York stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 4 wins for KO / TKO and 5 by way of completion.

Ewell, he will try to overcome his defeat in the face of Chris gutierrez on UFC 258. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Andre is known for his strong striking, with 7 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night of July 24 It will be held in a place to be defined.