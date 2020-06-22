The path traveled by Julieta Arias on television is short, but it has been a stretch in which she did not lack the desire to learn and prepare for when that great opportunity came.

With just six years in the middle, to which she got to lead a music program, the young communicator showed her desire to always go further. This is how, also, he manages to enter the press department of Noticias Telemicro, currently chaired by Alberto Caminero, and begins a process of new learning.

Fireproof

A year ago Julieta Arias became the new face of the first broadcast of “Noticias Telemicro”, which is broadcast at 2:00 in the afternoon on Telemicro, channel 5.

Standing alone, in front of a set of a newscast and conducting a program of this caliber, was the greatest litmus test the communicator had had so far.

For this new role, he had the experience of having replaced, on several occasions, the experienced Elianta Quintero and Rafaelina Bisonó. As a result of these practices and showing the aptitude needed for the position, she was selected to conduct the first broadcast of the newscast.

« It has been my dream fulfilled, which I assumed with all the responsibility, commitment, focus and dedication that the great opportunity that the Telemicro Media Group and Mr. Juan Ramón Gómez Díaz, who I thank, for being the image, deserve of the first news broadcast at 2:00 in the afternoon, « he said.

2019 was a year in which Julieta had to demonstrate that her work was competitive in the market. That a young face can carry the character and seriousness that it deserves when offering information.

Originally from the province of San José de Ocoa, the young woman has never stopped dreaming. As a student of social communication, she participated in the “Mexico 2013” ​​program and a year later she was called by the administration to work on the channel.

“The size of our dreams is in our hearts and nobody has the power to measure them. Being persistent and disciplined is essential to achieve them, « he said.

He added: “When we act from the heart, we stand in line on the right, without hurting anyone, the result is better. I am more and more committed to myself and the public that follows me, to do a good job attached to the values ​​that accompany me. ”

Commitment.

« My biggest challenge was being able to reach the heart of every Dominican and show my commitment in each of the news installments. »

Fear.

“My biggest fear was not meeting the viewer’s expectations. But thank God the acceptance has been wonderful. «