Julie Bennett loses her life due to the current health contingency

Julie Bennett, a voice actress known for her character Cindy Bear in the cartoon The Yogi Bear, died at the age of 88 on March 31 because of the current health contingency, Deadline reported.

It was Mark Scroggs, a talent agent and friend of the celebrity, who made his loss known.

Bennett began his career in dubbing on The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, in the segment titled “Fractured Fairy Tales”.

She was dubbed Cindy Bear in both the Hanna-Barbera series and the 1994 film Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear, as well as in another show that followed the film.

He did other projects with Hanna-Barbera, such as the 1962 movie Gay Purr-ee, and voiced characters from the cartoon Mr. Magoo and The Looney Tunes, as well as Aunt May Parker in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. , of 1997.

According to Scroggs, the artist also lent her voice to one of Mattel’s Barbie dolls. Other of his television jobs include shows like Dragnet, Leave It to Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, The Tonight Show, Love, American Style, among others.

Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear, is a 1964 American animated film, produced by Hanna-Barbera and distributed by Columbia Pictures. The film stars the voices of Daws Butler, Don Messick, Julie Bennett, and Mel Blanc. It is Inspired by the Yogi Bear, being his first movie.

The musical animation film was produced and directed by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, with a story by Hanna, Barbera, and former Warner Bros. cartoonist Warren Foster. When the Warner Bros. Cartoons studio closed in May 1963, several of its animators, including Gerry Chiniquy, Friz Freleng, and Ken Harris, joined Hanna-Barbera to work on this film.

