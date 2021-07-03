Julianne Moore hates being told she’s “aging well”

Endless comments have been heard many times about the physique of actors and actresses in the film industry. In the case of men, it is common for descriptions such as “the years have been good for them”, referring to the fact that physically they look quite good despite their age, or even that they look better than in their youth. Women are also at the center of these kinds of observations, and although they are apparently compliments, they cannot always be well received.

Keep reading: REVIEW | Lisey’s Story: Stephen King’s Puzzle of Horrors

Julianne Moore, recognized for films like Gloria Bell – 88%, The Past That Unites Us – 37% or Wonderstruck: The Museum of Wonders – 65%, has recently attracted attention for her incredible figure and for looking beautiful in recent public appearances or in her new films; However, he has made it clear that these kinds of comments are not correct as they are something over which there is no control as it is over the years.

In the first place, making a comparison between her way of “aging gracefully” in contrast to other women, somehow denigrates the others, and has even commented that this is also sexist. During an interview with As If Magazine, the actress explained why it is impolite to refer to her, and to any woman, in such a way as it is something that just happens. You can read his statements below.

Continue with: Shazam! Fury of the Gods: set photos reveal what Helen Mirren looks like as Hespera

There is so much judgment inherent in the term ‘aging gracefully’. Is there a rude way to grow old? Of course, we don’t have a choice. Nobody has a choice about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative, it just is. [El envejecimiento es] It’s part of the human condition, so why do we always talk about it like it’s something we have control over?

The interpreter also cited her partner Helen Mirren and her idea of ​​aging to make her position clearer, ensuring that this is one more requirement of life in which you only have the option of getting old or dying young. Although cosmetic surgeries are quite common among movie stars looking to look younger or beautiful, they also involve changes that somehow continue to connect with age.

Moore also made reference to how in each stage of life the concept of the years changes, from when he is a child where everyone expects him to grow up, until he reaches a point where this interest of those around him changes.

It may interest you: Helen Mirren will be the villain of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

As children, we are given a narrative that we continue to grow in school, maybe we go to college, and then once school is out, the idea of ​​growth is finished. But we have all this life to live. How do we keep challenging ourselves, getting interested, learning new things, being more useful to other people, being the person that their friends and family need or want?

Oscar Winner Forever Alice – 88% made a deep reflection on the evolution of a person in relation to the years and their life experience. Outside of all her idea of ​​aging, it is important to recognize that beyond her physical appearance, Julianne has managed to stay current and busy within the film industry by performing a significant variety of characters.