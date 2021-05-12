Julianne Moore Faces Her Past (And Stephen King) In ‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer

The literary universe of Stephen King go back to the small screen with Lisey’s story, adaptation that the author himself has written for Apple TV +. This miniseries, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, and directed by Pablo Larrain, follow Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (Owen).

A succession of disturbing events will cause Lisey begins to remember episodes of her marriage to Scott that she had deliberately forgotten. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang They complete the cast of this thriller produced by Bad Robot Productions, JJ Abrahams, and Warner Bros. Television.

Below, you can see the trailer of the series consisting of eight episodes, which Coming to Apple TV + June 4:

As we said at the beginning, each chapter of the series has been written by Stephen King himself. King, Moore and Larraín are executive producers along with JJ Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

The platform thus adds a new original title to its catalog, which has already given us jewels from the small screen such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest or Dickinson. Will this new bet be up to the task? Based on the proper names that complete their credits, everything indicates that they do.

Lisey’s Story premieres June 4 on Apple TV +.