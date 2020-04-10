VaDeadline report that Oscar winner Julianne Moore (‘Always Alice’) and young Finn Wolfhard (‘Stranger Things’) will star in the comedy-drama film.‘When You Finish Saving the World’, tape written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg that will be the directorial debut for the protagonist of ‘The Social Network’. The film will be produced by also Oscar-winning Emma Stone.

Inspired by Eisenberg’s original Audible of the same name, which will be released this year, for the moment the precise details of the plot have not been revealed, although according to the author himself, the film will have a different tone than that of the audiobook.

Regarding the studio, it is made up of six parts and takes place over three decades. The main characters are three members of a family: Nathan, a father who is learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student looking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to find out where he is coming from and where he is going. Wolfhard will also provide a voice for the audiobook alongside Kaitlyn Dever.

Moore and Dave McCary (‘SNL’) will also be involved in the production of this film whose worldwide distribution rights will be put up for sale by CAA Media Finance.