Juliana Paes participated in a live with journalist Leo Dias on Thursday, 14, and spoke about her search for spirituality to understand the pandemic of the new coronavirus. She also told how it was to deal with the news that her mother Regina Paes, 66, had become infected with the covid-19.

“I’ve been talking to a great spiritual leader. I asked him if what we’re living is a blessing. If it’s time for us to reform ourselves, look inside and leave the house differently. Go back to life spiritually reformed. Or if we we are being discarded as a species by nature, “said she, who is an Umbanda fan.

Juliana’s mother started to have a lot of diarrhea and a headache. She was isolated with the actress’ grandmother, 85 years old, in a farm in Itaboraí, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, and scared the family with the symptoms of the disease. The artist’s brother, Carlos Paes, took her to the hospital, where a 20% loss of lung capacity was recorded without her experiencing any symptoms of shortness of breath.

“She was medicated and went home. If I can give a message, it is: the first symptom, tell the doctors. Don’t wait, don’t underestimate a headache, a runny nose,” said the 41-year-old actress.

Juliana Paes also pointed out that art is a priority at the moment, as it “feeds the soul and can enlighten the spirit”.

