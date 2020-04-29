Mother of Juliana Paes, Mrs. Regina had a confirmed diagnosis for the new coronavirus. The news was revealed by the actress on her social network on Wednesday (29). Juliana also tried to reassure the admirers and to thank the messages sent. ‘You are taking your medicines and care at home!’, Wrote the wife of businessman Carlos Eduardo Baptista

Juliana Paes’s mother was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the actress revealed on her social network. The artist took the opportunity to reassure fans about the state of health of Dona Regina, who celebrated her birthday from a distance two weeks ago. Almost 75 thousand cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Brazil, with just over 5,100 deaths; the number of recovered patients reaches approximately 14,500. The list of celebrities who overcame the coronavirus includes journalist Mari Palma and actress Fernanda Paes Leme.

‘My mother is fine’, said Juliana after confirmation of coronavirus

Away from television since the end of the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço”, the wife of businessman Carlos Eduardo Baptista canceled a live participation because Dona Regina already had the symptoms of Covid-19. This Wednesday (29), came confirmation. “For everyone who’s been asking about mom: yes, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 but it’s okay,” he said. “Taking the medicines and care at home! Thank you for all the concerned messages and affection”, she concluded. The actress’ mother lives with Juliana’s grandmother, 89 years old. “The results of the tests are not conclusive, we are apprehensive here at home. I will have to take the reins, some precautions, some measures,” he explained the day before.

Juliana Paes quit smoking in quarantine

Days after the beginning of social isolation, the mother of Pedro, 9 years old, and Antônio, 6, said that he had quit smoking. “Even though I had asthma, I smoked … not industrialized cigarettes, but I made my tobacco cigarette, with my organic silken, thinking it had fewer chemical components,” he said after completing eight days without smoking. “I did feel abstinence, yes, but I did it with monitoring and I recommend that everyone do it. Because tobacco and nicotine also cause chemical dependence,” she added, one of the famous people undergoing hair transition.

Ana Maria Braga revealed the end of cancer treatment: ‘Gone!’

Good news in the world of celebrities was released last week. The presenter of “Mais Você” celebrated the recovery of a third lung cancer – she had already healed from a colorectal tumor and another skin tumor. “I went to do the exams to find out what foot I was on, if it had worked. Yesterday, when I finished the PET scan, the people who participated in the image exam, came out applauding. Comparing my exam from the first time to yesterday, everything is gone!” , reported Ana Maria Braga.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

