Last Friday, Juliana Oxenford She was encouraged to end her show with a live karaoke. The fact did not go unnoticed and many people turned to social networks to demonstrate in favor of the fact, and others against it.

On her official Instagram account, the ATV figure wrote an extensive message dedicated to those who applauded her, but also to those who criticized her.

“Thanks for watching. Today we finish the week singing and trying to rejoice and give you a little joy too. To those who write to me saying they enjoyed it, a big hug ”, reads at the beginning of its publication.

Oxenford had no qualms about suggesting those who questioned her to change the channel if they don’t like what they see. “To those who criticize and insult believing that I am more or less a journalist for singing, the next time they will take their control and change the channel. In this career I have learned that the more authentic I am, the closer I will always be to that truth that as a journalist I follow. Good weekend. A virtual hug ”, he emphasized.

Her message has more than 40 thousand “likes” and countless comments, where many applauded her and said that a person was authentic.

“Authenticity”, “Brava”, “We were all happy to hear Julio and you singing. They encouraged us despite the situation we went through “,” I love you because you are authentic “, are some messages that Juliana received.

Magaly Medina did not hesitate to show her admiration for Juliana either. “I take off my hat, Juliana, for the sacrificial work you are doing. She loves to sing and everyone knows that. Today it was sent with a song more in line with what we live “, expressed the host of” Magaly TV: La Firme “, in the last edition of her program.

