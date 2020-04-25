“They are making a smokescreen to divert attention from important thingsRomán immediately settled when asked what he thought of those criticisms.

Last Thursday, April 16, many Twitter users began to criticize and attack him, mainly for his political positions, but also for the role he is starring in the Caracol series ‘El General Naranjo’, where he plays a drug trafficker.

Although there were many who ‘gave him a stick’, there were many more who the next day (Friday) came out to defend him on the same social network, with the hashtag # YoApoyoAJuliánRomán, where several celebrities such as Daniel Samper, Andrés Parra, among others, they sent him a message of support.

Although Julián, at the time, had been grateful for the support received, he did not speak in himself of that amount of criticism that rained down on him. But in ‘La Red’ it did.

“What is bizarre is that they judge you by the characters. When I played Castaño I was not taken down as a butcher, people do not understand that one is not the character, “he told that magazine.

“We have a mafia culture and one thing about these cultures is that he who does not think the same as one, I disqualify him, I eliminate him, there is no room for dialogue and everyone is insulting,” added the artist to the Caracol TV program.

However, he did not give much importance to the criticism and explained that the majority, on Twitter, come from ‘bots’ accounts, that if one enters to look at what they publish, they do not have photos and most messages are insults.

