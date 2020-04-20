Through his Twitter account, Julián LeBarón reported having been shot and assaulted on his property.

“They are shooting at us inside my brothers’ ranch,” he says. Julián LeBarón in a 39-second audio that was uploaded to his Twitter account.

Bar ones to my brother have been stoning and attacking since noon yesterday and last night the shooting started, more than a hundred of us were attacked inside our property and almost killed one of my brothers. No state authority has yet arrived. pic.twitter.com/sCSQbPBCvw – Julián LeBarón (@julianlebaron)

April 20, 2020

Briefly, describes that since noon on Sunday, people threw stones and at night fired towards one of the properties of his relatives.

“My brother was stoning (sic) and attacking since noon yesterday and last night the shooting began, there were more than a hundred.

We were assaulted inside our property and one of my brothers was almost killed. No state authority has yet arrived, “he says. Julián Le Barón on his Twitter account.

