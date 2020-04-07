Julián Gil.

Like many in the world, Julián Gil He is being quarantined in his Miami home, what we had no idea is how spectacular this modern two-story place is, with a patio, grill, and Jacuzzi where he lives.

How do we find out? Is that although the presenter of ‘Sports Republic’ It is very private, it did not resist the charms of Clarissa Molina in the conversation that both had within the new show of Univision Digital, ‘The Break at 7’ and showed it to him.

In a live through the page of Famous Univision Facebook, both interviewed each other. We already told you that Julián got Clarissa to confess that she is dating someone.

And she also managed to get him to show her his huge house that he has in Miami, where he is locked up, and from which he only leaves to do his sports show on Sundays.

That was not the only confession that Julián made to Clarissa, he also told her that he does not use deodorant and that he would return without hesitation to one of his exes, but he did not clarify with which one.

Rather than keep telling you, it is better that you see with your own eyes where he lives.

