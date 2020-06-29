Another chapter opens in the legal battle between Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil. The Venezuelan issued a statement to publicize the lawsuit that she filed against her ex-partner to remove her the parental authority of the son of both.

The actor reacted to this news hurt and with strong accusations against his ex-partner. He assured that the judges will rule against him, because according to what was alleged in a transmission on Instagram, the Venezuelan actress it has the support of alleged « godparents » and « a lot of power ».

Gil indicated that he had to leave Mexico, where his source of work was, because of the threats he allegedly made if he dared to ask for the child’s parental authority. « And I am still threatened. I had to leave Mexico because of the pressure … and you know what kind of pressure I mean « , expressed in the video.

He assured that when a mother decides to remove parental authority it is because the father attempts against the well-being of the child. « It is because he is violent, he has psychological problems, he is addicted to drugs, alcohol and I am nothing like that, » he said.

« This is the most difficult decision of your life… ”, Julián Gil read to say that in the statement he does not specify that the demand is to take away his parental authority.

« I cannot understand the impudence, the impudence, the lack of morals, the lack of love towards Matías », Gil exposed visibly agitated.

The actor pointed out that the process to remove his parental authority was actually started since September 2019, and that Marjorie and his lawyers did nothing but « disguise » the statement, instead of openly saying that they seek to remove the custody of the minor.

« I would like to know how they are going to explain it to Matías at the time, who took parental authority from the father of his son because, because he only felt like it, on a whim, » said Julián, in addition to pointing out that Majorie never He has explained why he wants to separate him from Matías.

He called the press release « the most absurd thing in life, » Julián said when he disqualified its content.

« Why do I want my son’s parental authority? if it doesn’t help me, today I have it and it only serves to pay pension, pay pension, pay pension, I’m a checkbook, of course, that’s what I’m a father for« He said, recalling that thousands of dollars have been paid to Marjorie de Sousa for child support

Convinced that he will lose parental authority, Julián sentenced: « Today tomorrow and I will always be Matías’s father«

He concluded that the family, through his sister Patricia Ramosco, will make a newspaper through social networks (# ElVerdaderoDiariodeMatíasGil) so that in the future he realizes that his father fought for him.