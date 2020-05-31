After three months of confinement stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, Julián Gil returned to the film sets and also returned with his role as an entrepreneur.

Gil, who had stopped working as an actor and businessman, last Friday put himself again in front of a camera, as he began filming a short film in Miami, a city where since last Monday he reopened his restaurant.

“I am happy to start a new project, since we were aware that the industry had stopped because of the quarantine, but I also think that this is not an excuse for not starting now that life is starting up again, obviously with certain limitations, but it is moments to start doing little things, get creative, start little by little doing things, “Julián explained in an interview.

NEW JOB

Julián’s new work is the short film Fear, which began filming on Friday and will end this Sunday.

It is a project that the actor said requires few locations, so it will only be recorded in the interior spaces of his house in the city of Miami, where much of the story unfolds as well as in some surrounding streets.

“This short film with the director Jaime Segura and my colleagues makes me happy because it is a product of the highest quality and a way of showing that not everything is lost, there are people who feel that with this pandemic everything will stop and it will take time recover and that is true, but it is also true that it is time to start again and reactivate everything, “he said.

Julián Gil explained that among the sanitary measures that are being implemented for the filming of this short film are the use of masks, hand sanitizers will be available in different parts of the location, as well as special areas will be assigned so that the members of the production They can have enough space for the waiting moments and on the set there will be the people strictly necessary and involved in each scene.

In addition to this, the Venezuelan revealed that his restaurant La Placita, which is located in South Beach, has been open since May 27, respecting the sanitary measures imposed by the authorities.

“For now we are operating at 50 percent of its capacity. We are living and adapting to this new normal and that is the message for everyone, we have to go back and make this start working again,” he added.

Julián Gil was born in Argentina, but grew up in Puerto Rico and lived for a time in Venezuela. He is the only boy of three brothers. He has defined himself as a very familiar man.

At 15 years of age he became the father of his daughter Nicolle Alejandra with Brenda Torres with whom he married despite being a minor divorcing two years later. In 1995 she had her son Julián Jr. with María Hilda Rivera.

He has done theater, film and television.

