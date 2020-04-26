The actor Julián Gil could not with so much bombardment of Tik Tok videos, the new platform that amuses millions of young people, and finally decided to fall into the temptation to open an account to follow the trend that is marking this new era of entertainment.

However, the most controversial thing is that it was he himself He had said, sworn and promised that a profile would not be opened on this social network. This shows that sometimes we spit up and do not expect to be dropped again.

But the artist decided to take it with good humor, and inspired by his colleague Sebastián Rulli, was encouraged to interpret one of the most classic videos in this application.

The Angelique Boyer’s boyfriend He caused a sensation with his performance of the audio “It’s a normal belly”, provoking the laughter of other celebrities and more than 7 million “likes” between Instagram and Tik Tok.

In the comic video, it appears Sebastian in a pink top, probably from “Angy”, wallet, glasses, hat and a prominent “belly” that is the funniest part of the recording.

Hence Julián could not resist imitating his friend and try to replicate his success, he shared it on his Instagram profile. The protagonist of novels put on a green top that simulates two breasts, a shoulder strap and a headband to look like the character.

Video of Julián Gil raises jokes about his sexuality

The first video made by the actor was coincidentally a interpretation of a dominican woman. But for this, she made up and used an app filter that questioned his masculinity.

“I dropped an idol, “We must get you out of quarantine FAST !!! Mija @joseguillermo we lost it! ”, “The quarantine making its effects”, “You look cool as a woman Julián”, were some of the comments that his followers left in the publication. We can only wait to see what other joke makes us laugh and have fun ex of Marjorie de Sousa.

You may also be interested in:

ON TV PUBLIMETER:

.