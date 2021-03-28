Julián Gil lives near a family drama – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Actor Julián Gil confesses that being part of the telenovela What’s wrong with my family? Is a privilege because it is a very interesting plot that any member of the family can see, where love and daily conflicts are handled with which the audience can be identified.

In the telenovela that is reaching an audience of 3.8 million viewers, Gil plays Carlos Iturbide, a prestigious footwear entrepreneur.

“It is a story where the lack of communication is addressed, which leads to the separation of a family; together we are going to send many messages to the public, such as when parents and children do not understand each other, the important thing is to sit down and talk in order to bring out love and respect between them ”, details the actor of Argentine origin.

He delves into that, “in life, people who struggle to give a better life to their family, the time they must dedicate to their wife and children escapes from their hands. For this reason, in this story my son Patricio (Mane de la Parra) is very hurt with me, because I am going to work and achieve success by neglecting the people I love the most ”.

He also said that like Carlos Iturbide now that he is alone, he is looking for a second chance in his love life and will marry Ofelia (Lisette Morelos), with whom he hopes not to fall into infidelity as he did with his first wife.

Within the television industry, Juilián seeks to achieve riskier roles, “I hope that one day I will be entrusted to play a blind man, because in every challenge I try to get out of my comfort zone.” And, while playing a prestigious footwear entrepreneur Carlos Iturbide in the light comedy telenovela What happens to my family? from the production of Juan Osorio.

For four years, Julián Gil is no longer the same, after not being able to see his son Matías procreated with Marjorie de Sousa and also being a Covid-19 survivor.

“As a priority I have considered for several years to be better as a human being, I have been doing this for years, valuing the family, my loved ones and now with the pandemic that gave me a strong contagion, I think we have all realized it that the material is not so important, the work must be dosed and valued things that cannot be bought such as health, affection, hugs and love.

“Today I am in a stage of my life full of spiritual peace, very attached to my children, my sisters and my family. And although I have just been infected, and it did not happen to adults and I recovered well, I am still in therapy, thank God to keep my lungs well, and I prioritize emotions, love and affection more “.