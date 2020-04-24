Julián Gil imitates Sebastián Rullí and famous people react | Instagram

Argentine actor Julián Gil could not be left behind and wanted follow the steps from his partner, the Argentine actor Sebastian Rulli, for which he made a comic imitation from him in his Tik tok account.

It was through Gil’s Instagram account that Rulli was the responsable of his new addiction on the social network.

In the comic video you can see Julián doing the character of a pregnant woman who is interviewed, so a fake padding underneath her shirt pretending to have breasts, a sheet on her head and pulled out the abdomen to simulate that you are pregnant.

It may interest you: Sebastián Rulli, someone is looking to discredit me with a fake Tik Tok account

Well my bro @sebastianrulli and his TikTok took me to the vice of this social network Hahahah now to have fun. I have a long way to go before they look like him but here I go, “he wrote in his post.

Without a doubt this video unleashed madness on social networks by sharing the comic video and has driven thousands of women crazy because now he will make more content through his new tiktok account.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With just a few hours after the video was published, it has more than 100 thousand reproductions and endless comments from his friends, family and especially followers who admire him.

Hahahaha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha “ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha “,” nooo for god hahaha! It was the last thing I expected from you .. “were some of the comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

This video without a doubt left fascinated to his more than three million followers on Instagram, and although he has little with his tiktok account, there is no doubt that he will begin to gain followers quite quickly.

It is worth mentioning that Julián Gil has managed to become one of the most popular actors from Mexican television.

You can also read: Actor Julián Gil enters the emergency room this morning

.