Julián Figueroa will make his father Joan Sebastian’s ranch a restaurant | Instagram

The son of the beautiful actress Maribel Guardia, Julián Figuerofinally decided what to do with it Ranch inherited from his father Joan Sebastian, a restaurant in which people can enjoy as a family.

Julián confirmed that will not sell the ranch It is located in Cuernavaca, Morelos, since it wants to turn it into a restaurant.

On April 8, Joan Sebastian will celebrate his 8th birthday, which is why his son commented that for honor his dad will only remember what he lived with him, besides that plans to sing his music In private.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maribel’s son had to cancel 5 of their showsBut the good news is that he recorded some music videos that he will release in these weeks.

Days ago it was rumored that the singer suffered from coronavirus, for some respiratory problems that I was presenting.

The rumors began after the past March 20, Maribel Guardia in an interview shared that his son and wife Imelda Garza were isolated of his grandson José Julián after having flu in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Julián is in Monterrey, he has the flu, he is very scared because he thinks he has coronavirus. The baby is with Imelda’s mom; Imelda and Julián are apart. Let’s see, I think he has the flu; It has been going on for 6 days and apart from that the artists are very affected because they cancel everything for us, ”said the actress.

However, a day after Maribel reported to the press what was happening, Julián used his account Instagram made a post to reassure his followers and ensure that do not have coronavirus.

Here we report that, thank God, I do not have a coronavirus. I am here with my family, of course respecting the quarantine, we do not go out, we are watching movies, I am reading a couple of books. Force my people that God bless you ”, he expressed in the published video.

