Julián Figueroa and Ime Garza separated by Maribel Guardia?

Information previously existed in social media that the couple was arguing and going through bad times, that’s right, Julián Figueroa and Imelda Garzón, 26 and 27 years old, a young couple But going through the world situation, very little economic freedom and above all lack of independence.

Today, information is being released by a friend of the couple according to TV notes, who said that the couple already separated for all of the above, since their love was worn out and they could not stay together any longer.

According to the interview that the magazine conducted with the friend, he comments that their relationship is not good this month of August and they will be married for four years but he believes that they will not arrive due to the large number of problems they have had in recent months and that it seems that they have already ended their relationship forever.

According to the information, they have not been a couple for more than six months, depending on why Julian He is very unstable and also has problems with alcohol, something that even took him to a rehabilitation clinic, so he stopped drinking excessively, but continues to drink in addition to enjoying hanging out with different girls.

From before getting married and despite the fact that Imelda was already going to have her son, it was learned that Julián was unfaithful with several women, including a famous singer Karina Reyes and a model Grette Duran. At the moment he is taking great care so that they do not see him with anyone but it is known that he continues to go out with other women despite this, they did not end their relationship because of this issue.

According to the couple’s friend Imelda, she is very tired of Julián not being able to use the money he left him Joan Sebastian, something he’s doing controlled by his mom Maribel guard The one who gives you a little bit of resources to keep trying is in your business.

In that case, Maribel Guardia would be controlling the couple, or better said, the money that he administers to Julián so that he does not spend it on unnecessary things or perhaps so that he does not return to his activity of consuming substances.

For this reason, both he and his partner do not have independence or money freely, despite the fact that the young woman has a good relationship with Maribel, they love each other very much, but the money is what generates despair in her.

Everything indicates that Imelda was the one who decided not to want to continue by his side, although at first Maribel’s son wanted to fight for his marriage, it seems that it was not enough and he is no longer very interested in re-conquering her.

The two unfollowed each other on their social networks and deleted photos in which they appeared together, something that can easily be verified by going to their profiles, in addition Julián attended only one Diego Verdaguer event to which he was invited and also in some other commitments .

Despite the fact that they continue to live in Maribel’s house, it is known that Imelda is no longer supporting the situation and that she could get out of there very soon, although without returning to her family, she specified.

Imelda has the dream of launching a musical group and despite what Maribel might believe if she is supporting her a lot with that, in fact they have already started with several videos and recordings although due to the world situation everything had to be postponed.

It is also said that the couple continues to pretend that everything is fine and have refused to see if they are separated on many occasions with the media, however, this is the information that emerged from a close friend of the young people.