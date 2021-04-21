Julian Draxler, related to Bayern

04/21/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The PSG midfielder, Julian Draxler, contract ends this season and his future could be linked to that of FC Bayern, according to the Footmercato portal. Despite being important with Mauricio Pochettino and reiterating that his intention to continue in the French capital, the two parties have not reached an agreement and the crossroads could be resolved in favor of the Bavarian club, which would reinforce the attack at zero cost.

The German ends his contract on June 30 and the Parisian directive would have shown doubts to offer him a firm renewal proposal. The player, who arrived in Paris in the summer of 2017, made his position clear last month for PSG TV: “I’m happy here, I love the club, my teammates, the city. Paris is an impressive city for me coming from a small town in Germany. It is a city where I feel good.”.

The former Wolfsburg player would have the approval of several heavyweights within Bayern, with whom he shares a dressing room in the German national team. According to several German media, both Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich would have personally called the player to convince him to join the ranks of the Bavarian club. The player’s agents would also have initiated contacts with several European clubs and the best placed would be Bayern, in what would be a return of Julian Draxler to the Bundesliga.

Important player for Pochettino

The German, despite having lost prominence compared to past seasons, is liked by Mauricio Pochettino. The technician has trusted him to complete the PSG’s starting eleven in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Barcelona and in the two qualifying rounds against Bayern.

Despite being overshadowed by the Neymar-Mbappé duo, Julian Draxler has played regularly and has been important in the team. He has participated in a total of 27 games and has scored four goals and has distributed four assists.