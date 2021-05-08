Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon Levitt dated for 10 Things I Hate About You

Director 10 Things I Hate About You, Gil Junger, recently told Fede Carestía on his YouTube show, Look at Who I Found, that during that iconic scene Stiles was thinking of a co-star different: Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“They were very, very attracted to each otherJunger said of Stiles and Levitt. “He professes his love for [su novio en pantalla, Heath Ledger] and is in love with a boy who waits in his trailer to film the next scene.

10 Things I Hate About You (IMDb)

The director said the actors, who were then 19 and 18 years old, dated “for a minute or 10,” adding that “It was beautiful how much they enjoyed each other”. Furthermore, Junger recalled that Stiles only needed one take to achieve the scene of the poem and applauded the performance of the actress.