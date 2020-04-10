Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts is one of those famous with strange habitsToday we are going to talk to you about the decision he made to take care of the environment. And is that the protagonist of Pretty Woman in 2009 decided stop using deodorant everything to take care of the environment, here we tell you.

In an interview that she gave to Oprah in 2009, the actress confessed that she stopped using deodorant because it is a great pollutant for the environment as well as being a form of take care of that part of your skin.

The actress assured that it was not her thing and instead prefers to wash her armpits with soap and water repeatedly. On the other hand Roberts also prefers do not use plastic bottles and only consume products that come from organic farming free of pesticides and other toxic chemicals.

On the other hand, Roberts also does not like to use aluminum foil since it is harmful to the environment. So next to Leonardo Dicaprio She is one of the famous celebrities who care about environmental well-being.

