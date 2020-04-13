Julia Roberts, her film Pretty Woman inspires trends after 30 years | Instagram

Starring Julia Robets and Richard Gere the movie Pretty woman It continues to create trends and inspire them after 30 years of launching.

They lived interpreted by Julia Roberts she was a woman who dedicated herself to selling her body in exchange for a few dollars, Edward a distinguished businessman who was dedicated to the sale and purchase of companies, played in turn by Richard Gere.

By orange blossoms of destiny they meet and start a client / worker relationship, however what at first was something of just business for pleasure ended in love, becoming one of the iconic hollywood movies.

With this film Julia begins to be known becoming also “the smile of america” well his characteristic smile fell in love to everyone who saw her on screen, because her big smile and her curly red hair have been her hallmarks until today.

Besides that he also became a Fashion Icon in the nineties the release date of Petty woman March 23, 1990, which by the way as a curious fact was first released in Canada.

The costumes for the film created by the designer Marilyn Vance It has become memorable design since the film is already a classic in the repertoire of Hollywood films, there were some memorable scenes that everyone fondly remembers.

To date, Marilyn Vance continues to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration for designers and stylists, so thanks to “Pretty Woman” en español continues to be a fashion icon and guide for new talent.

The romantic comedy “Pretty woman” is one of the cinematographic films that has marked a before and after in the history of cinema worldwide And although the new generations may not know it, there will still come a time when you know it and, just like in the 90’s, they will fall in love with its complete history.

Who doesn’t remember the iconic designs of the Vivian dresses and suits, with each one telling a story that remains in the memory for years and they invite you to learn more about that young woman who fell in love with a businessman older than herself.

