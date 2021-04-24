Julia Janeiro shares the first images with her parents on Instagram

A week ago, Julia Janeiro monopolized the covers when she came of age. The young woman celebrated it with her boyfriend and some friends in Madrid, where she lives, and away from their parents, Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario.

Bullfighter went to Madrid this week to record the new season of El Desafío, a program in which he participates, but due to the production company’s anticovid regulations, he has not been able to see his daughter, reports Semana.

This has not prevented Julia Janeiro from pulling her personal photo album to show the honey and good relationship that he keeps with his parents.

Although she flees from the cameras, the young woman has become an influencer on Instagram, where she accumulates more than 171,000 followers, more than double from last week.

It has been in this social network where Janeiro has taught for the first time two photographs in which he poses with his parents. “As far as the light reaches” is the phrase he has used to illustrate in a Storie a combo of two images with Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario.

Julia Janeiro poses in two photographs with María José Campanario and Jesulín de Ubrique. @ Julsjaneiro / INSTAGRAM

The young woman appears posing very smiling in a selfie taken with her mother, while in the photo with her father she is giving him a hug.