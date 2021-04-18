Julia Janeiro appears, overwhelmed, before the cameras on her 18th birthday

Julia Janeiro has fulfilled this Sunday the 18 years, a coming of age that she has celebrated in Madrid with her boyfriend and some friends and away from her parents, Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario.

On the occasion of this special birthday, television cameras and photographers crowded the doors of the house of her boyfriend, the footballer Brayan Mejia, to ask how she was going to celebrate her coming of age or if her sister, Andrea Janeiro, had congratulated her.

Visibly overwhelmed Before the media, Julia Janeiro has avoided responding to journalists and has gone directly to the car in which her partner was waiting for her.

Despite of media focus who has surrounded the daughter of Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario this Sunday, the gestures of the young woman in her first appearance before the cameras showed her nervousness and discomfort.

In her social networks, Julia Janeiro has grown, unstoppable, in followers, since she accumulates more than 105,000 on Instagram. Her photographs show that she is a great passionate about fashion, something that has also been evident this Sunday with the outfit chosen to celebrate her birthday: a tight black mini dress with a large V-neckline and puffed sleeves.