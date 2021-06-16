Julia Davis and Elijah Wood join the Toxic Avenger reboot movie

A few days ago the news came that the actor Elijah Wood could join the cast of the Toxic Avenger reboot movie as a villain. However, soon, the official news arrived that Kevin Bacon was joining the film to play the villain. This now undergoes a new twist, as the incorporation of Wood is officially announced.

The Deadline media reports that the actors Julia Davis Y Elijah Wood they join this film, in which we already have Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and the aforementioned Bacon. It does not detail in what capacity they are joining the cast, but the medium does point out that Wood will not play the villain, and insists that that role will fall on Bacon.

Actress Julia Davis is best known on the small screen for series such as “Nighty Night” or “Hunderby”, as well as other roles in films such as “Love Actually”. Elijah Wood is a better known name from the Lord of the Rings movies or “Sin City: Sin City.”

This film will be a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 hit low-budget action comedy, which is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When an ordinary man is shoved into a vat of toxic waste, he transforms into a mutant monster who must go from outcast to helpless hero in his quest to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

There are no dates for the project yet.

Via information | Deadline