Julia Buisán, about 104 years old after winning her last battle, the Covid

The appointment, in the usual place and at its usual time, begins at the Café Bar El Punto with Julia Buisán, 104 years old next May 20, and his daughter Dolores. To train memory, the names of the children: Jesús, Pilar, Carmen, Paco, Fernando, Antonio, Nino and Dolores. In the second round, those of the 15 grandchildren: Jesús, María Mar, Sergio, Eva, Raúl, Cristina, Cristian, Víctor, Jara, Miguel, Nano, David, Gabriel, María and Lucía. And, to top it all off, the nine great-grandchildren: Isaac, Noa, Iris, Laura, Carla, Miguel, María, Daniel and Camila. The typology of names marks the evolution And it increases if we take into account that his father-in-law, who was abandoned under a baby almond tree, next to the Monastery of Casbas, was called Canuto.

Julia Buisán Orús is famous. It was “the last nurse of the Bielsa Stock Exchange”, as Jesús Inglada described it in 4Esquinas, who is about to publish a book about this mother courage. And, furthermore, on the centennial he went by helicopter to his town, Escartín de Sobrepuerto, with Jordi Évole. There, she recognized the intrepid communicator not feeling pretty, “but I have been a result.”

Julia oozes vitality and intelligence, despite the fact that October welcomed the coronavirus as a host until dispatched it at the beginning of November. He ignores the persistent cough and tired legs. “But it did make me sleepy those days.”

A tiny virus is not the enemy for this high Aragonese born in Escartín on May 20, 1917. Her memory prodigiously navigates. He cites the names of the houses from that time of the World War and the Spanish flu, and remembers that his childhood was spent in school where he shared with friends like Carmen, Pepita, Ángel, Enrique (“how young he died!”), Avelina, Julio , Antonié, Julián, Generosa … The teacher, Joaquín Adiego, who lived in his house, sat him next to him and made him go to the blackboard. “He said he had good handwriting.” Then a Sevillian woman arrived “who almost died of the cold because of what it was snowing”.

They were not times for letters and it was applied in help the family as a pastor. “Sheep and goats. We from Escartín were called the ‘comequesos.” They lived on barter and sale of meat and wool. “We washed them, we spun them, we made the ball and we put them with a stick. We made socks, sweaters and mattresses.” He recalls with the hand of his daughter Dolores his walks to Bergua of one hour and to Fiscal of 90 minutes.

The daughter of Micaela and Gabriel, who gave birth to eight children, At the age of 17 he flew to Barcelona destination of a good part of the Pyrenean diaspora. She had to delay, with her friends Carmen and Regina, the departure due to the events of October 1934. But she arrived in Barcelona and worked at the house of “Rosa Serra, on Calle Consejo de Ciento, number 2. She was very rich. She even had reserved seats at the Lyceum and other theaters in the city. And I went with her to performances. ” Mrs. Serra’s position allowed her meet part of Barcelona’s high society and also enjoy some exciting experiences, like flying in a military parade in the seaplane piloted by officer Felipe Díaz Sandino, who had a relevant role and commitment to the Republic.

The Bielsa Stock Exchange

Julia Buisán remained at the side of Rosa Serra in Barcelona convulsed by the confrontations in the Civil War, until in April 1937 he returned to Escartín at the claim of his uneasy parents.

The conflict had not only shattered coexistence, but also had depleted family resources in the houses of Escartín. With her sister and two friends, they went first to Laguarta and then to Labuerda to earn their beans by washing army clothes. Events rushed forward and in March it was destined for the hospital created in the current town hall of Bielsa, where a few days later the Stock Exchange was formed in which the 43rd Division led by Antonio Beltrán “el Esquinazau” that resisted for two months. In those facilities, Julia was “nurse and everything, because we also cleaned and made the beds. We helped the doctors a lot. When there was a wounded man, Dr. Hombrados used to say: ‘Let the trick come.’ We cared for more injured than sick. The aviation would arrive and everyone would lie under the beds, while my sister was in the basement and I was on the third floor. They told us that when we heard the planes, we should stand near a window or in the corners. “

With deep emotion, they took the road to france through the Parzán pass, to a refugee center in Arreau. The Gallic incident had a round trip point. They returned to Catalonia, to Figueras, until the situation was untenable and they had to flee again. An interpreter informed them that if they had relatives in the country, they could leave the reception centers to meet them. “I told an interpreter that we had my brother Vicente in Limoges, she suggested that we write to him and he complained to us. I worked in a bar-restaurant where he was very comfortable. So I got to speak some french. Now I have forgotten, “laughs Julia.

The swing, towards Huesca

Another conflagration that was sensed, World War II, prompted the return to Spain. “A prefect told us that it was a matter of little time. So we decided to return to Hendaye and Irún, with our sister-in-law’s suitcase full of food.”

After declaring in the Civil Government, he went up to Escartín with his brother José, a truck driver, but the opportunities were nil in the Sobrepuerto. Through José’s wife, he found a job in Grañén, but the three months he went to Huesca, from which it never came. “He worked in a dairy under the station with a family from Torla, and in Melchor Zapater’s.” Even, in a humorous tone, he tells some amorous jokes of his environment. Funny trifles.

Saturnino Gracia Sanagustín, a handsome young man, worked the fields in the neighboring farms to those of Julia’s work. “He came to see me at the Ballarín house. In the patio, at the door … He was able to convince me and we started dating. In France I had a half boyfriend, the son of a relative, but my father would not let me go. And Saturnino told me: ‘You don’t go anywhere, you marry me. And after a month and a half, she was already married. “

Julia and Saturnino They were married on December 20, 1943, she with 26 and he with 37 years. They lived on Santiago Street with their in-laws and the mother-in-law’s brother, as well as their aunt Vicenta (widow) and their two children. ” In 1950, the family moved to the Rhine Tower, three kilometers from the capital, 13 years until he was awarded a house by the union patronage on San Vicente Mártir street.

The family grew and was distributed among the schools: Salesianos, Santa Rosa, San Vicente and Pío XII. its last residential destination It was in the Los Olivos area, in Alfonso II.

On air with Évole

One of the milestones that increased the popularity of Julia Buisán was the program Hasta los 100 y más de Producciones del Barrio by Jordi Évole. They found out, through a niece who studies Fine Arts in Valencia who knew a member of the television team, of the character of the Huesca woman. “They were a whole month recording. In the hairdresser, in the shops, on the street … and they took me by helicopter to Escartín“. Julia’s personality is so filling that the program became monographic for her.

Julia Buisán has had, since her return from France, a exclusive dedication to your children. He has mourned the deaths of Saturnino and his sons Jesús and Paco. In upbringing, he recognizes a certain “military discipline in which some took care of others. From the first to the eighth, 13 years passed. We all enjoyed going to the fields. I love family celebrations.” In the centenary, 100 gathered in the hermitage of the Vineyard. He regrets not being able to get together now due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus caught him by surprise in October and left him on November 2. “I had a cough and tired legs, and above all a little sleepy.” The routine has turned: in the morning, coffee at El Punto. He eats very well (he even cooks still), every day he drinks a beer with lemon, “although the wine is also good”, and he enjoys the chocolate. In the afternoon, “the film of the West of Aragón TV” and Pasapalabra. “Save me already tires me.” he hardly takes medication. Almost 104 years later, the world is his hood and his long progeny his reason for being.