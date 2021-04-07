Julia Budd faces Dayana Silva at Bellator 257 on April 16

Former Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Julia Budd (14-3) already has a rival for April 16 at the Bellator 257 event. She will fight in the preliminaries against former Contender Series alum Dana White , Dayana Silva (9-5) at 145 pounds.

As confirmed by the MMA Junkie site, a promotion official reported that the fight was scheduled for Bellator 256, but was postponed to the event on the 16th of this month.

«The Jewel», 37, has just won by unanimous decision against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 in mid-2020, while the Brazilian, makes her debut in the company.

Bellator 257 will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.