There are singers who have a special magic in their voice. I don’t know if you know what I mean. There are singers who may not have the most powerful voice or the best tuning but know how to touch the soul of the listener. Julia Biel is an artist who belongs to the unique group of musicians I refer to. His newly released LP Back and White, vol. one It is a true wonder. Recorded in his own studio with the sole accompaniment of the black and white keys of his piano (hence the title) and produced by Idris RahmanJulia Biel retrieves songs from her three previous albums to give them a much more intimate touch.

Stripped of arrangements, Julia Biel’s songs gain in warmth and emotion. The sensitivity and fragility that Julia expresses in each song is as exciting as it is beautiful, shelling out in each song a piece of her soul. The songs convey a very unusual closeness.

Probably this album will never be number 1 or a best seller (although you never know, weirder things we have seen) but it does enter directly into my list of favorites of the year 2020. Published on February 28, the truth is that this confinement I have been savoring slowly, savoring each song and I can assure you that “Black and White, Vol. 1” wins with every listen. We are before a brave and honest album. That he does not hide in ornate productions or disguise himself as modernity. Feeling on the surface and bare arrangements of all flourishes. Nothing else is needed. Compared to the already known versions of these songs, they now become much more intimate and melancholic, almost painful. It is not a happy or vital album, you are warned, which does not mean that it is a little gem. I can’t help but melt with Three little words, Shhh…, The Wilderness, Say It Loud or You Could Turn a Rainbow Gray. Ufff

I don’t know if we are dealing with a pop, Jazz or RnB record, I don’t care. Labels almost always serve to simplify and limit art, something we shouldn’t do with Julia Biel’s talent. That of vol.1 of the title can make us think that there will be more volumes, hopefully so.

JULIA BIEL ‘BLACK AND WHITE VOL.1’

2020-06-03

7.5 Final Note

