UFC continues to schedule billboards for its upcoming events, including a date for May 2.

Various sources informed MMA Fighting that the bantamweight fight between Julia Avila and Karol Rosa which took place on April 11 in Portland, was transferred to the May 2 event.

Both fighters accepted and the contracts must be signed to make the announcement.

Last night, Dana White revealed that UFC 249 and the events that were postponed will take place from April 18th.

pinkdebuted in UFC Shenzhen beating Lara Procopius by divided decision. The Brazilian was going to face Julia Avila in Singapore, last October 26th. But, a knee injury left her out of the fight.

Julia Avila will also have his second fight in UFC. In his debut, he beat Pannie kianzad by unanimous decision in UFC 239. His only defeat was, front Marciea Allen in Invicta FC 29.

UFC Fight Night May 2 will be held on a private island somewhere in the world.

